Lincoln schools helps refugee students suffering trauma
LINCOLN, Neb. — Lincoln Public Schools has a new program to help refugee students deal with the trauma that made them flee their home countries.
The Lincoln Journal Star (http://bit.ly/2rWfyv4 ) reports that district officials were motivated to help after the 2014 massacre by the Islamic State group in Sinjar, Iraq, devastated members of Lincoln's Yazidi community.
Oscar Rios Pohirieth is a cultural specialist and
Last school year, therapists served nearly 50 refugees from 14 different schools through the program. Another 24 students are on a waiting list.
The district has interpreters work with therapists to get past language and cultural barriers, including any stigma about mental health.
