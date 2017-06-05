Lithuania starts erecting fence on border with Russia
VILNIUS, Lithuania — Lithuania has started building a fence on its border with the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad in an attempt to curb smuggling and illegal immigration and strengthen the EU's external border.
State border officials on Monday kicked off construction works of the first segment of the
The installation comes complete with electronic surveillance systems and drones. It will cost some 3.6 million euros ($3.9 million) in total and is to be completed by the end of this year.
The two-meter (6.5-foot) tall fence will run through two Lithuanian districts to the Nemunas river that serves as a natural barrier between the Baltic nation and Kaliningrad — home to a Russian naval base on the Baltic Sea.
