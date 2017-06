Mom spends $25K on exotic cars, sand, camel for son's prom

PHILADELPHIA — One Philadelphia teenager's mom took his prom to the extreme, spending $25,000 on a camel, three tons of sand and exotic cars. He brought three dates , all in custom-made gowns, and wore three different outfits himself.

Saudia Shuler says she had thought of sending her only son, Johnny Eden Jr., to Dubai for a visit. Instead, she decided to bring Dubai to Philadelphia for the formal dance.

She brought the sand and the camel into their neighbourhood for photos. Luxury cars , including a Rolls Royce and a Lamborghini, were on loan for the evening.