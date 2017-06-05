Myanmar police arrest journalists over satirical story

YANGON, Myanmar — Police in Myanmar have arrested a newspaper's chief editor and a columnist for allegedly defaming the military by publishing an article mocking its role in the country's efforts to reach a peace agreement with fractious minority groups.

A lawyer for The Voice Daily editor Kyaw Min Swe said Monday that the two were not released after being called in for questioning Friday over a lawsuit filed by the military under the country's Telecommunications Law. A broadly defined offence under the law sets a prison term of up to three years for material judged defamatory that is transmitted over any telecommunications network, including online. Free speech advocates have criticized the law.