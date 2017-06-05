Myanmar police arrest journalists over satirical story
YANGON, Myanmar — Police in Myanmar have arrested a newspaper's chief editor and a columnist for allegedly defaming the military by publishing an article mocking its role in the country's efforts to reach a peace agreement with fractious minority groups.
A lawyer for The Voice Daily editor Kyaw Min Swe said Monday that the two were not released after being called in for questioning Friday over a lawsuit filed by the military under the country's Telecommunications Law.
The lawyer, Khin Maung Myint, said the trial of the editor and columnist Ko Ko Maung would begin Thursday.