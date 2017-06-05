Neck hold killed man in Vegas police custody
LAS VEGAS — The coroner in Las Vegas says a police officer's neck hold killed a 40-year-old man who also was zapped with a stun gun and punched after leading the officer on a chase through restricted areas of a casino last month.
Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU'-den-berg) said Monday that Tashii S. Brown's death has been ruled a homicide.
That doesn't automatically mean anyone will be charged.
Investigations are continuing, and Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson will determine if the officer, Kenneth Lopera, will face criminal charges.
Brown also used the name Tashii Farmer.
The coroner says the autopsy also found he was under the influence of methamphetamine, and that he had an enlarged heart.
They're listed as significant contributing conditions in Brown's death May 14 at The Venetian resort.
