Newborn delivered after crash that killed her mom also dies
FRESNO, Calif. — Authorities say a girl born after a car crash in California that claimed her mother's life has also died.
Fresno County Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said the newborn died early Monday at a hospital.
Her mother, 18-year-old Joanne Marisela Delgado, was driving a Honda Civic with a 10-year-old boy in the backseat on Sunday when she collided head-on with a southbound Kia Optima about 30 miles (48
The driver of the Kia, 24-year-old Adriana Solorio Romero, was also killed.
The 10-year-old was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
