Police: 5 dangerous inmates escape from Puerto Rico prison
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Authorities in Puerto Rico are searching for five inmates who escaped from a high-security prison in the U.S. territory's south coast.
Police said Monday that four of the inmates had been found guilty of murder and were serving life in prison sentences. A fifth had been found guilty of kidnapping and weapons violations.
Officials said the inmates broke a concrete table whose pieces they used to break through a door and a gate. The escape took place Sunday afternoon at Las Cucharas Correctional Complex in the city of Ponce.
