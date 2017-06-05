Polish taxi drivers protest growth of unlicensed drivers

WARSAW, Poland — Taxi drivers in Poland's four largest cities are driving at a crawling pace and blocking traffic in a protest aimed at highlighting the growing number of drivers working without licenses.

The taxi drivers see those unlicensed drivers as a threat to their livelihoods and say the government is not doing enough to protect their livelihoods.

They staged their protest in morning traffic on Monday in Warsaw, Wroclaw, Poznan and Lodz.