Qatar says Kuwait trying to mediate, solve diplomatic rift

FILE -- In this Monday, May 8, 2017 file photo, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, right, walks with Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, at the State Department in Washington. On Monday, June 5, 2017, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties to Qatar, further deepening a rift between Gulf Arab nations over that country's support for Islamist groups. In Sydney, U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said he didn't believe the diplomatic crisis would affect the war against the Islamic State group in Iraq and Syria. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar's foreign minister says Kuwait is trying to mediate and solve a diplomatic crisis that has seen Arab nations cut off diplomatic ties.

The minister said early Tuesday that Kuwait's ruler had asked Qatar's ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to hold off on giving a speech about the crisis.

Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani also told Doha-based satellite news network Al-Jazeera that his nation rejected those "trying to impose their will on Qatar or intervene in its internal affairs."

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all cut diplomatic ties with Qatar on Monday and ordered their land, sea and airports closed to Qatari aircraft and vessels. It's the worst diplomatic crisis to strike the region since the 1991 Gulf War.

