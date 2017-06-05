Report suggests Russia hackers breached voting software firm

WASHINGTON — A newly released classified document says Russian hackers attacked at least one U.S. voting software supplier days before last year's presidential election. The government intelligence report suggests that the election-related hacking penetrated further into U.S. voting systems than previously known.

The five-page classified National Security Agency report was published online Monday by The Intercept. It doesn't say whether the hacking had any effect on election results.

The NSA report, dated May 5, says Russian military intelligence attacked a U.S. voting software company and sent spear-phishing emails to more than 100 local election officials at the end of October or beginning of November.

The Associated Press could not confirm the authenticity of the report.