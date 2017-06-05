Rival Cambodian parties both satisfied with election results
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — Cambodia's ruling and opposition parties have both expressed satisfaction with the results of Sunday's local elections, in which Prime Minister Hun Sen's ruling Cambodian People's Party retained its dominance in most regions but lost ground to its opponents.
Hun Sen said on his Facebook page on Monday that his party still received strong support from the voters, receiving 51
The opposition party issued similar totals, but noted that it boosted its share of the popular vote to about 46
