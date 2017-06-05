News / World

'Multiple fatalities' reported after shooting in Florida industrial area

Authorities have confirmed

Authorities have confirmed "multiple fatalities" after a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando, Florida.

On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate."

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.

No further details were immediately available.

More coming.

