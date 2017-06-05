'Multiple fatalities' reported after shooting in Florida industrial area
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement authorities in Florida say there are "multiple fatalities" following a shooting in an industrial area near Orlando.
On its officials twitter account Monday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the "situation" has been contained. Officials say they'll provide an update as soon as the "info is accurate."
Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demmings is expected to make a statement soon.
No further details were immediately available.
More coming.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Mooseheads take high-scoring forward, local blueliner, in first round of QMJHL draft
-
Canadian woman Christine Archibald identified as victim in London terror attack
-
-
Road rage: Bus driver says it's not fair to wait years before fixing rough Alderney Drive section