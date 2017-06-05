Spain's Repsol makes big gas find in Caribbean

MADRID — Spanish energy company Repsol and London-based BP say they have found a gas field in the Caribbean containing an estimated two trillion cubic feet of natural gas — equivalent to two years of Spanish demand.

Repsol says it is the largest volume of gas it has discovered in the last five years and the most significant in a decade for Trinidad and Tobago. Repsol holds a 30 per cent stake in the exploration consortium, with the rest held by BP.

A Repsol statement Monday says drilling is expected to begin in the second half of next year.