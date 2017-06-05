Suspects in deaths of UN experts presented in Congo court
KINSHASA, Congo — Six suspects have appeared in a Congo military court to answer charges in the gruesome March killings of two United Nations experts and their interpreter.
Two of the suspects presented Monday in Kananga, the provincial capital of Kasai Central, face murder charges. The other four suspects face charges of facilitating the escape of suspects.
The bodies of American Michael Sharp, Swedish national Zaida Catalan and colleague Betu Tshintela were found in March after they went missing while investigating human rights abuses.
The Congolese government later obtained a cellphone video showing them being killed. It blamed Kamwina Nsapu militia members who are active in central Congo's Kasai provinces.
