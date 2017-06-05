The Latest: Defence calls no witnesses in gay beating trial
A
A
Share via Email
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — The Latest on the trial of a North Carolina minister accused of orchestrating the beating of a gay congregant (all times local):
4:30 p.m.
The lawyer for a North Carolina minister accused of orchestrating the beating of a gay congregant has ended the
It was not immediately clear when the jury would begin deliberating in the case Brooke Covington, a longtime minister at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina.
The 58-year-old Covington is accused of leading the 2013 beating of former member Matthew Fenner to expel his "homosexual demons."
During closing arguments Monday,
Prosecutor Garland Byers argued that people should not be assaulted in the name of religion.
Byers said Fenner was held against his will and attacked.
___
1:30 p.m.
The lawyer for a North Carolina minister accused of orchestrating the beating of a gay congregant says he may not call any
Brooke Covington, a 58-year-old longtime minister at Word of Faith Fellowship in Spindale, North Carolina, is accused of leading the 2013 beating of former member Matthew Fenner to expel his "homosexual demons."
Covington, who pleaded not guilty, is the first of five church members to face trial in the case. Each defendant will be tried separately.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
'Push everyone to be better:' Legacy of Wade Smith to live on as city mourns his death
-
Road rage: Bus driver says it's not fair to wait years before fixing rough Alderney Drive section
-
-
Tractor-trailer spills load of lobsters onto highway in Nova Scotia