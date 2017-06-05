The Latest: Edgmon: Governor's plan doesn't go far enough

JUNEAU, Alaska — The Latest on Alaska's special legislative session (all times local):

6:20 p.m.

The speaker of the Alaska House says a package offered by Gov. Bill Walker to jumpstart budget talks does not go far enough.

House Speaker Bryce Edgmon told reporters the proposal falls short of what his coalition has been working on.

With the current special session more than halfway over, he says negotiations toward resolving the budget and a plan to address the state's deficit must continue.

But he says he believes his caucus will hold firm in what it sees as the best path forward.

The governor on Monday pitched a proposal that Walker said will not please everyone. But Walker says Alaskans deserve to have their elected officials come together in compromise.

___

4:10 p.m.

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker has pitched a compromise intended to break an impasse over the budget that he says won't please everyone. He even says he isn't entirely enamoured with the plan.

It includes a tax on wage-earners of up to $500 annually that could be used for school maintenance and construction and ends cashable credits for oil and gas companies.

It would require the House to give up on increasing taxes on the oil industry at prices of between $50 and $100 per barrel and the Senate to give up on deeper cuts to education and the university system.