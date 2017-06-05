The Latest: Fatal Australian siege called terror attack
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The latest on the Melbourne siege (all times local):
8:45 a.m.
Australian police say a shootout in which two men died, three police officers were wounded and a female hostage was freed is being treated as a terror attack.
Three police were wounded before they shot dead a gunman who killed a man and took a woman hostage on Monday in the Melbourne suburb of Brighton.
Victoria state Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said on Tuesday the gunman had been implicated in a thwarted suicide attack at a Sydney army barracks in 2009.
Islamic State movement has claimed responsibility for the violence.