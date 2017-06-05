The Latest: Montana triple slaying trial underway

RED LODGE, Mont. — The Latest on a triple-murder trial in south-central Montana (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

A trial is underway for a man accused of killing his wife, her sister and the sister's husband in south-central Montana.

The Billings Gazette reports https://goo.gl/TkKIM4 a jury was seated Monday for the trial of 40-year-old Robert LeCou, who is charged with three counts of deliberate homicide in the April 5, 2016, shooting deaths of 54-year-old Karen Hill-LeCou, 72-year-old Sharon Hill-Lamb and 76-year-old Lloyd Lamb.

According to court documents, he was arrested in Washington state three days after the shooting, which happened in Belfry, a small town just north of the Wyoming border. Prosecutors say LeCou and his wife were helping to care for Lloyd Lamb.

LeCou served 10 years in prison for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 1999 beating death of a homeless man in Fort Worth, Texas.

9 a.m.

