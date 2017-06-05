The Latest: Police: Suspect in Indiana killings found dead

SALEM, Ind. — The Latest on the investigation into the deaths of three people found at a home in southern Indiana (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Police investigating the deaths of three people in southern Indiana say they've found the body of a man whom they consider a suspect in the killings.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies found a body inside Richard Lee Burton Jr.'s pickup truck parked at a camp Monday morning. The county coroner hasn't released the man's name or determined the cause of death.

State Police said in a news release that they believe the body is Burton and that he was responsible for the three deaths. The investigation continues.

Police say Burton was living at the rural Washington County home where the three bodies were found Sunday, about 30 miles (50 kilometres ) northwest of Louisville, Kentucky.

Autopsies are scheduled Tuesday.

___

8:26 a.m.

Police say the bodies of three people have been found in a southern Indiana home and they're looking for a man considered a person of interest in the investigation.

State police say the Washington County sheriff's department found the bodies during a welfare check Sunday afternoon after receiving a phone call from a concerned person. A deputy saw a dead person inside the rural Washington County home and a search found two other bodies.

Autopsies are planned Tuesday. Names and causes of death are expected to be released afterward.