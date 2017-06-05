The Latest: Sky Harbor checkpoints reopen after item checked

PHOENIX — The Latest on a security concern Monday at Sky Harbor International Airport (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

A Phoenix Police Department spokesman says a suspicious item found at Sky Harbor International Airport has been determined to not be a threat, and two security checkpoints have been reopened after being closed for about an hour.

Sgt. Vince Lewis says preliminary information indicates that the item found Monday morning was some sort of electronic device, possibly a homemade reading device.

The A and D checkpoints at Terminal 4 were reopened after being closed while the suspicious item was checked.

Two other checkpoints in the terminal remained open and had longer than normal lines while the other two checkpoints were closed.

Airport spokeswoman Heather Lissner says there was no impact on flight operations.

Terminal 4 is the airport's busiest terminal, housing hub operations of American and Southwest airlines.

___

7 a.m.

Phoenix police say two of the four security checkpoints at Terminal 4 of Sky Harbor International Airport are temporarily closed while authorities check out what a Police Department spokesman calls "an unfamiliar unusual found item."

Police Sgt. Vince Lewis and airport spokeswoman Heather Lissner says passengers still can use the terminal's B and C checkpoints while the A and D checkpoints are temporarily closed Monday morning.

Also, Lissner says vehicle traffic temporarily cannot use Terminal 4's southside curb area.

Lissner says she has no immediate information on any delays resulting from the security-related closures.