Thousands rally in Slovakia against alleged gov't corruption

BRATSLAVA, Slovakia — Thousands are rallying in Slovakia to protest alleged corruption in Prime Minister Robert Fico's government.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of Interior Minister Robert Kalinak for purported deals with a controversial businessman, and police chief Tibor Gaspar and other officials they allege have prevented proper investigations of corruption scandals.

Monday's rallies in Bratislava and Kosice follow a demonstration in April, which was the biggest protest in Slovakia since 2012, when a file documenting possible bribery and allegedly compiled by the country's spy agency appeared online.

The file, known as "Gorilla," suggested that a financial group had bribed government and opposition politicians to win lucrative privatization deals.

The protesters also are calling for the full investigation of the "Gorilla" case.