Trial set to begin for woman charged in texting suicide case
A
A
Share via Email
TAUNTON, Mass. — Jury selection is set to begin in the trial of a Massachusetts woman accused of sending her boyfriend dozens of text messages encouraging him to kill himself.
Michelle Carter is charged with manslaughter in the 2014 death of Conrad Roy III. The 18-year-old was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in his pickup truck in Fairhaven.
Prosecutors released transcripts of text messages the then-17-year-old Carter sent to Roy. In one of the texts, she allegedly wrote: "The time is right and you're ready, you just need to do it!"
Carter's lawyer has argued that the texts are protected free speech. He's also said that Roy was depressed and had previously tried to take his own life.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in Taunton Juvenile Court.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Road rage: Bus driver says it's not fair to wait years before fixing rough Alderney Drive section
-
Canadian woman Christine Archibald identified as victim in London terror attack
-
Alberta man mowing the lawn during twister takes social media by storm
-
'Push everyone to be better:' Legacy of Wade Smith to live on as city mourns his death