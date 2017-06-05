Trump tweets to veterans: 'Stay tuned!' ahead of VA newser
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is promising that this will "be a big day for our Veterans."
Trump tweeted Monday that it would be a "big day," offering thanks to Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin. Trump added: "Stay tuned!"
The VA has announced an 11 a.m. news conference for Monday with Shulkin. VA officials have not disclosed what the topic is.
In a "State of the VA" report released last week, Shulkin said the VA was "still in critical condition" despite efforts to reduce wait times for medical appointments and expand care in the private sector.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax Mooseheads take high-scoring forward, local blueliner, in first round of QMJHL draft
-
Canadian woman Christine Archibald identified as victim in London terror attack
-
-
Road rage: Bus driver says it's not fair to wait years before fixing rough Alderney Drive section