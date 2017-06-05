US factory orders slipped in April, investment weak

WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories fell in April for the first time in five months as demand for heavy machinery, iron and steel, and commercial airplanes all declined. A key category that tracks business investment was weak for a third month.

The Commerce Department says factory orders edged down 0.2 per cent in April after a 1 per cent increase in March. It was the first decline since a 2.3 per cent drop last November.

A category that serves as a proxy for business investment posted a tiny 0.1 per cent gain. Orders in this closely watched category had been flat in March.