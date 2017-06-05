US factory orders slipped in April, investment weak
WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories fell in April for the first time in five months as demand for heavy machinery, iron and steel, and commercial airplanes all declined. A key category that tracks business investment was weak for a third month.
The Commerce Department says factory orders edged down 0.2
A category that serves as a proxy for business investment posted a tiny 0.1
The weakness in April was expected to be temporary given the belief that manufacturing has started to bounce back in recent months from a prolonged slump last year.
