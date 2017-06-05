US think-tank : Israel had plan to use atomic bomb in 1967
JERUSALEM — A leading Washington
The operation never took off. But details about the doomsday scenario, in which Israel planned to set off a nuclear weapon atop a remote mountain in the Sinai Peninsula, shed new light on the fearful climate at the time. It also could undermine Israel's decades-long policy of nuclear ambiguity.
The Nuclear Proliferation International History Project of the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars unveiled a
Israel's Foreign Ministry had no comment.
