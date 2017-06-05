Venezuela opposition leader calls for protests to continue

CARACAS, Venezuela — Jailed Venezuela opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez is urging supporters to keep demonstrating as an anti-government protest movement that has claimed more than 60 lives enters its third month.

A young man who was set ablaze during a May protest in a wealthy part of Caracas succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.

Protesters took to Caracas' streets again Monday, shutting down main roads to demand new presidential elections after the release of a video in which Lopez expressed support for the movement. The video was recorded at the military prison where Lopez has been held since leading a wave of street protests in 2014.