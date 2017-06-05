Yemen rebels reject UN envoy as mediator in conflict

SANAA, Yemen — Yemen's Shiite rebels and their allies have rejected the U.N. special envoy to the country as a peace negotiator, calling him biased.

In a speech televised on rebel television, the leader of a pro-rebel political council in Yemen's fractious war says envoy Ismail Ould Sheikh is "not desirable" for resolving the country's conflict. Saleh al-Samad adds that the United Nations should know he is "is not wanted after today."

The rebels, known as Houthis, backed that stand in a statement.