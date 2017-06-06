4 aid workers killed in Kenya when vehicle runs over mine

NAIROBI, Kenya — A Kenyan government official says four Kenyan aid workers have died after their vehicle hit a mine near the Dadaab refugee camp in the eastern county of Garissa.

Mohamud Saleh, the northeastern regional co-ordinator , said Tuesday the vehicle belonged to African Development Solutions. He says the mine is thought to have been planted by al-Shabab extremists based in neighbouring Somalia.

At least 34 people have died, including 20 police officers, in similar explosions in Kenya in the past three weeks.