A look at inland bridges raised because of climate change

The nation's inland cities are raising many bridges in the expectation that climate change will bring more intense storms and more frequent flooding. A look at some of the projects:

BRIDGE: Red Multi-Use Trail Bridge

CITY: Des Moines, Iowa

BUILT: 1891, rehabilitated in 2005 and raised higher in 2016-17

ORIGINAL HEIGHT: Walking surface 29.5 feet above river bed

NEW HEIGHT: Surface raised to 34 feet over river bed

COST: $3 million

BRIDGE: Eighth Avenue Bridge

CITY: Cedar Rapids, Iowa

BUILT: Removal of bridge built in 1938; new bridge construction to start in 2020

ORIGINAL HEIGHT: 14 feet above Cedar River

NEW HEIGHT: 28 feet

COST: Up to $30 million

BRIDGE: Sixth Street Bridge

CITY: Milwaukee

BUILT: New bridge completed in 2011 to replace bridge built in 1982.

ORIGINAL HEIGHT: 10 feet above Kinnickinnic River

NEW HEIGHT: 15 1/2 feet above river

COST: $3 million

BRIDGE: Virginia Street Bridge

CITY: Reno, Nevada

BUILT: New bridge completed in 2016 to replace bridge built in 1905.

ORIGINAL HEIGHT: 12 feet above Truckee River

NEW HEIGHT: 15 feet

COST: $18 million

BRIDGE: Park Road Bridge

CITY: Iowa City

BUILT: Bridge built in 1959 to be replaced by bridge now under construction. Completion expected in 2018.

ORIGINAL HEIGHT: 9.5 feet over Iowa River

NEW HEIGHT: 15 feet over river

COST: $13 million

