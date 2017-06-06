Congressman-elect seeks extension for appearance on charge

HELENA, Mont. — Attorneys for U.S. Rep.-elect Greg Gianforte are asking a judge to extend the deadline for the Montana Republican to appear in court to face a misdemeanour assault charge against a reporter.

The request by former U.S. Attorney William Mercer and Bozeman attorney Todd Whipple says they are in settlement talks with prosecutors.

Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert provided a copy of the motion seeking a two-week extension that was filed Tuesday.

Gianforte faced a Wednesday deadline to appear before a Gallatin County judge over allegations that he attacked Guardian reporter Ben Jacobs the night before last month's special congressional election.