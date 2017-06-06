Cyprus security roadmap to 'help bolster' peace drive

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus' government spokesman says a document outlining a collective vision on security will be put together to help augment chances of a breakthrough in upcoming talks aimed at reunifying the east Mediterranean island nation.

Spokesman Nicos Christodoulides said Tuesday that representatives from both sides of Cyprus' ethnic divide will help draft a document outlining a "joint goal" on how to safeguard peace in a post-reunification Cyprus. The island's so-called guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey and Britain will also be involved.

Greek Cypriots want the 35,000 troops that Turkey has stationed in Cyprus' breakaway north withdrawn, while Turkey and the minority Turkish Cypriots want them to remain as security overseers.