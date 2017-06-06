DeVos hedges on banning discrimination against LGBT students

WASHINGTON — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says that schools receiving federal money should follow federal law, but she would not commit to banning discrimination against LGBT students.

Critics of voucher programs fear that private schools may discriminate against students based on sexual orientation, gender identity, religion or disability.

DeVos was asked during a Senate budget hearing on Tuesday whether such discrimination will be allowed. DeVos says: "Schools that receive federal funds must follow federal law, period."

But Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat from Oregon, says federal law is unsettled on LGBT discrimination and pressed DeVos to elaborate. DeVos said that issue will be for Congress and the Supreme Court to settle.