El Salvador hopes for replacement for temporary status

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador — El Salvador's foreign minister says he hopes for a more permanent situation for the "temporary protected status" that currently shields about 190,000 Salvadoran migrants in the United States.

Hugo Martinez told local media Tuesday "it isn't a question of boxing ourselves into just an extension of the TPS," which has been extended several times since 2001.

Martinez said "we should erase this word 'temporary' from the map" because Salvadorans need "something better and more stable than the TPS."

He said about 260,000 Salvadorans got TPS after the country's 2001 earthquakes, but the number has since declined to about 190,000.

The Department of Homeland Security in May granted just a six-month TPS extension for nearly 60,000 Haitians.