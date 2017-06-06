Ex-cop charged with stealing from evidence room found dead

WILBRAHAM, Mass. — A former Massachusetts police officer charged with stealing nearly $400,000 from the Springfield department's evidence room has been found dead on the same day he was expected to plead guilty.

Authorities say 68-year-old Kevin Burnham was found unresponsive at his Wilbraham home at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police went to his home after he failed to appear at a court hearing at which he was expected to plead guilty to larceny.

The death remains under investigation, but authorities say there is no evidence of foul play.