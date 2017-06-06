Family says Chinese activist faces subversion charge

BEIJING — Chinese authorities have charged rights activist Jiang Tianyong with subversion of state power six months after he disappeared and lost contact with his family and lawyers.

Jiang's wife said his family received a notice from prosecutors in the central city of Changsha dated May 31, the first official confirmation of Jiang's whereabouts since he was taken by state security agents in November. The charge is frequently levelled against human rights activists and could carry a heavy prison sentence.