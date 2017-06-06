Florida deputy kills man who pulled gun during traffic stop

LAKE WALES, Fla. — A Florida sheriff's deputy fatally shot a man who authorities say pulled a handgun during a traffic stop.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told news outlets that a deputy clocked a motorcycle driving 112 mph (180 kph) Monday night near Lake Wales in central Florida. The deputy followed the motorcycle and a short time later found it on its side near an intersection.

Judd says the deputy asked 34-year-old driver Quentin Louis Case to show his hands. Case pulled the gun from his waist and Judd says a "gunfight ensued." The deputy wasn't injured.

The sheriff says Case had an active warrant for violation of probation and had an extensive criminal history.