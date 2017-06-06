Former prime minister dominates in Lesotho elections

JOHANNESBURG — A former prime minister who fled Lesotho in 2014 out of concern that soldiers planned to assassinate him has dominated a national election, setting the stage for him to form a coalition government.

Election officials in the southern African nation said Tuesday that the All Basotho Convention party of Tom Thabane won 48 out of 120 parliamentary seats.

Thabane needs another 13 seats from allied parties for a parliamentary majority that will allow him to govern.

The Democratic Congress party of Thabane's main rival, Prime Minister Pakalitha Mosisili, won 30 seats.

The election was held on Saturday after Mosisili, whose coalition took power in 2015, lost a no-confidence vote in parliament in March.