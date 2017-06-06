Germany: Afghan man stabbed 5-year-old after row over noise

BERLIN — German authorities say an Afghan man who had served prison time for arson fatally stabbed a five-year-old Russian boy at a home for asylum-seekers after an apparent argument about noisy children.

The 41-year-old assailant also wounded the boy's mother in Saturday's incident in the Bavarian town of Arnschwang. He died after being shot by police officers.

Police said Tuesday they have interviewed the mother and determined that the assailant had apparently been angry over noise made by playing children.