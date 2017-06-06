Germany cracking down on false father schemes with migrants
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — Germany's Interior Ministry says a new law will help prevent German men make a profit by registering as the fathers of babies born to foreign women to get the children citizenship.
The ministry said Tuesday that measures soon coming into effect will address the "long-standing" problem by making such a practice a civil
The comments came after Berlin's RBB broadcaster reported authorities are looking into 700 such cases in the capital alone.
It reported that some mothers-to-be, often on tourist visas, paid men up to 5,000 euros ($5,600) to register as the legal father, making the baby a German citizen and giving the mother the right to stay.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
#ChrissySentMe: Calgarian’s terror death sparks outpouring of charity
-
Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun
-
Halifax police officer punched in the face outside the force's front door
-
Defence opens its case after Crown rests in William Sandeson murder trial