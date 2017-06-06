Gorilla gives birth with help from doctors who treat people
A
A
Share via Email
PHILADELPHIA — A gorilla at the Philadelphia Zoo has given birth to a healthy baby after a difficult
The zoo says a keeper noticed 17-year-old Kira had gone into
Due to concerns about her and the baby's health, the zoo brought in a team of veterinarians and doctors who treat people. They included an ob-gyn, surgeons and anesthesiologists from hospitals affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania and Thomas Jefferson University.
After 1
Kira was reunited with the baby by Saturday morning and has been continuously cradling and nursing him.