Homeland chief suggests Kushner part of Russia probe

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly indicated on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner and his communications with Russia are part of a wide-ranging probe by the Justice Department's special counsel.

Kelly defended Kushner at a Senate hearing amid reports that he attempted to establish a "back-channel" communication between Russia and Trump's presidential transition team. Under Democratic questioning, Kelly said such back-channels are common and one must assume that Kushner is "a great American."

But he also indicated that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating the matter.