Kerry: Imposing new sanctions on Iran could be dangerous

SAN FRANCISCO — Former Secretary of State John Kerry says imposing new economic sanctions against Iran could back the country into a corner and that would be dangerous.

Kerry says new sanctions on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program could send a message to the Iranian people that there is no gain for them in the 2015 nuclear deal. The landmark agreement eased economic sanctions in return for a freeze on Iranian nuclear development.

Kerry spoke Monday in San Francisco at a fundraiser for Ploughshares Fund, an organization that works to reduce the threats posed by nuclear weapons.

Last month, the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee voted 18-3 in favour of legislation that would authorize President Donald Trump to impose new sanctions on Iran.