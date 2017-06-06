Kerry: Imposing new sanctions on Iran could be dangerous
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
SAN FRANCISCO — Former Secretary of State John Kerry says imposing new economic sanctions against Iran could back the country into a corner and that would be dangerous.
Kerry says new sanctions on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program could send a message to the Iranian people that there is no gain for them in the 2015 nuclear deal. The landmark agreement eased economic sanctions in return for a freeze on Iranian nuclear development.
Kerry spoke Monday in San Francisco at a fundraiser for Ploughshares Fund, an organization that works to reduce the threats posed by nuclear weapons.
Last month, the Senate's Foreign Relations Committee voted 18-3 in
Kerry says he's hopeful Trump would listen to the "good people" he has in his administration.