Man indicted in double-fatal Portland, Oregon, train attack

PORTLAND, Ore. — A grand jury has indicted Jeremy Christian, the man accused of killing two passengers and wounding a third on a Portland train last month.

The indictment returned Tuesday charges Christian with aggravated murder, attempted murder, assault, menacing, intimidation and unlawful use of a weapon.

The 35-year-old will be arraigned on the indictment Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Christian boarded the train May 26 and yelled hateful comments at two black teenage girls, one of whom was wearing an Islamic head covering called a hijab. Prosecutors say he then turned his attention to three men, stabbing each of them in the neck.