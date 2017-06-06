Mexican farm group denies role in killing of 5 women

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican farm group with a reputation for strong-arm tactics has denied accusations it was involved in a grisly weekend attack that killed five indigenous women.

The Antorcha Campesina or "Farmers' Torch" group has been involved in past violent land conflicts and squatters' takeovers.

Local officials in the southern state of Oaxaca had initially claimed Antorcha was behind a June 3 attack on two trucks that were shot up and set afire on a rural road, killing most of their occupants. The victims' bodies were burned.

Antorcha on Tuesday released a statement denying any involvement in the attack in the rural township of San Juan Mixtepec.