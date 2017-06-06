Mexico opposition party asks for total recount in state vote

MEXICO CITY — Leaders of a Mexico opposition party say they have asked for a complete recount of votes in Sunday's election for governor of the country's most populous state.

Morena party leader and presumed 2018 presidential candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador alleges the Mexico State election was tainted by irregularities such as "vote buying" and "ballot box-stuffing."

He says Morena intends to prove its candidate, Delfina Gomez, won.

Mexican electoral authorities say Alfredo del Mazo of the governing PRI party is leading by nearly three percentage points over Gomez with nearly all precincts reporting. A final count is expected Wednesday.