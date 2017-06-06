Mosque condemns imam's comments on genital mutilation
A
A
Share via Email
FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A Virginia mosque outside Washington is condemning its leading imam's seeming endorsement of female genital mutilation.
The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/2qT2Hpe ) that the Dar al-Hijrah Islamic Center's Board of Directors said Monday that it rejects Imam Shaker Elsayed's description of the practice as a way to avoid "hyper-sexuality" and "the
In a clip of a lecture circulated last week by a right-wing watchdog group, Elsayed warns against more serious procedures, but suggests seeking a Muslim gynecologist's advice to see whether minimal action is necessary.
The board's statement says genital mutilation is "prohibited in Islam as well as the laws of the land" and includes a retraction from Elsayed.
The Falls Church mosque's second imam, Johari Abdul-Malik, and 20 others called on the board Monday to terminate Elsayed's contract.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
#ChrissySentMe: Calgarian’s terror death sparks outpouring of charity
-
Two charged after crash near Dartmouth High School turns up loaded sawed off shotgun
-
Halifax police officer punched in the face outside the force's front door
-
Defence opens its case after Crown rests in William Sandeson murder trial