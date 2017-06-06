Mother, 2 young children found fatally shot in burning home

STRASBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania fire chief says a mother and her two young children have been found shot to death after their home was found burning under suspicious circumstances.

Authorities including the Lancaster County coroner did not immediately identify the victims.

Strasburg Fire Chief John Stoltzfus says the bodies were found apparently shot in a bedroom when firefighters went to the house around 3 a.m. Tuesday. A neighbour returning from work spotted the fire and called 911.

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James Spencer says investigators are on the scene investigating deaths he called "suspicious." The fire chief says the blaze is also suspicious.

The children found dead are believed to be 10 or younger. A dog was also found dead.