Nepal's parliament elects new prime minister

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Nepal's parliament has elected a veteran politician as the country's 10th prime minister in 11 years.

It is the fourth time that Sher Bahadur Deuba has been prime minister of the Himalayan nation.

Deuba, head of the country's largest political party, Nepali Congress, received 388 votes, while 170 lawmakers voted against him.

He will head a coalition government with the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Center), whose leader, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, previously was prime minister. Dahal resigned last month, honouring a previous deal to swap the post with Deuba.