Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in possible robbery at Fresno home
FRESNO, Calif. — A gunbattle Tuesday at a central California home left three men dead and another wounded in what may have been a home-invasion robbery or a drug deal gone bad, police said.
Two men drove up to the house in a Fresno
Another man inside the home, possibly the older man's son, came out of a bedroom and opened fire with an assault rifle, Hudson said. The assailants were armed with a handgun, and an ensuing shootout spilled outside the house.
"At this point, we're still investigating," Hudson said. "We're really in a preliminary stage of the investigation."
Police who arrived found one attacker inside a vehicle and another outside and the two other men inside the home. All four had gunshot wounds.
The assailants and the older man held at gunpoint died, Hudson said. The fourth man's wounds were not considered life-threatening.
