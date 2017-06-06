Police: 3 dead, 1 wounded in possible robbery at Fresno home

FRESNO, Calif. — A gunbattle Tuesday at a central California home left three men dead and another wounded in what may have been a home-invasion robbery or a drug deal gone bad, police said.

Two men drove up to the house in a Fresno neighbourhood , and at least one of them went inside, where he held a man in his 50s at gunpoint, Fresno Lt. Mark Hudson said.

Another man inside the home, possibly the older man's son, came out of a bedroom and opened fire with an assault rifle, Hudson said. The assailants were armed with a handgun, and an ensuing shootout spilled outside the house.

"At this point, we're still investigating," Hudson said. "We're really in a preliminary stage of the investigation."

Police who arrived found one attacker inside a vehicle and another outside and the two other men inside the home. All four had gunshot wounds.