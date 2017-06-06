Pro-Trump group labels Comey political 'showboat' in new ad

WASHINGTON — A non-profit issues group is labeling James Comey a political "showboat" in an advertisement set to air on television Thursday, the day the former FBI director testifies on Capitol Hill.

The ad by Great America Alliance is slated to run digitally Wednesday and then appear the next day on CNN and Fox News.

Comey "put politics over protecting America," a narrator says in the 30-second spot, shared with The Associated Press. It accuses him of being "consumed with election meddling" even as "terror attacks were on the rise."