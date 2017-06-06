Pro-Trump group labels Comey political 'showboat' in new ad
The ad by Great America Alliance is slated to run digitally Wednesday and then appear the next day on CNN and Fox News.
Comey "put politics over protecting America," a narrator says in the 30-second spot, shared with The Associated Press. It accuses him of being "consumed with election meddling" even as "terror attacks were on the rise."
The ad reflects a strategy by President Donald Trump and his advocates to question Comey's credibility. Comey will testify Thursday before the Senate Intelligence Committee and is expected to be grilled about his interactions with Trump ahead of his own firing.
